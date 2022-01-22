$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will report sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year sales of $6.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $7.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $8.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 target price (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $783.56.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $581.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $435.77 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $698.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $648.97.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

