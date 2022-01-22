$1.41 EPS Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Quanta Services reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.27. 3,033,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.35%.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

