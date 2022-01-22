$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will report sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. JELD-WEN reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year sales of $4.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JELD-WEN.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other JELD-WEN news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $367,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,346 shares of company stock worth $3,531,551. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JELD traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.86. 852,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,343. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average is $26.18. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JELD-WEN (JELD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.