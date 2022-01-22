$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ EFSC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,857. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

In related news, CFO S Turner Keene purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 and have sold 171,000 shares worth $8,253,160. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

