-$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will report earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the lowest is ($2.06). Zillow Group reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 382.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 281.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 246,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,838,000 after purchasing an additional 181,854 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $13,349,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zillow Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,917,000 after purchasing an additional 144,255 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 658.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,463,000 after purchasing an additional 131,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Zillow Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 770,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,216,000 after purchasing an additional 125,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average is $82.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

