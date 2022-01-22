$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will post $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. Genpact reported sales of $950.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year sales of $3.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on G. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

G traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.83. 828,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Genpact has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 102.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 284.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1,065.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 987.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the second quarter valued at $109,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

