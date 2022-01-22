$0.73 EPS Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will post $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.90. Camping World posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

CWH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in Camping World by 101.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 341,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after buying an additional 171,439 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Camping World by 27.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Camping World by 10.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camping World by 45.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Camping World by 62.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

CWH stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,210,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,910. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.59. Camping World has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 34.54%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

