$0.37 EPS Expected for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Resideo Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.29. The company had a trading volume of 990,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,565. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.50. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

