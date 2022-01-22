$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.36. Centennial Resource Development posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 288.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $288.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,884 shares of company stock valued at $463,110. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029,158 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,493,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,147,000 after acquiring an additional 346,626 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529,250 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 28.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,500,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,155,000 after acquiring an additional 985,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 72.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,154,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.24. 11,656,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,264,517. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 6.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

