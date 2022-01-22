$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TELUS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.18. TELUS posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TELUS will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TU shares. Bank of America downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,045. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.2627 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.84%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in TELUS by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in TELUS in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TELUS by 23.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in TELUS in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TELUS by 10.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

