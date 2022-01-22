-$0.04 EPS Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Kingstone Companies posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 180%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.61 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KINS shares. Boenning Scattergood lowered Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares during the period. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,378. The stock has a market cap of $56.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.87. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $8.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.00%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

