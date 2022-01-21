Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Raymond James

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ZYME. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Zymeworks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $11.55 on Thursday. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The company has a market cap of $537.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.80.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Neil Josephson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,346,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,210,000 after purchasing an additional 54,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,363,000 after purchasing an additional 574,073 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,380,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,257,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,608,000 after acquiring an additional 119,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

