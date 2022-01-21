ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ZTO Express is benefiting from strong performance of the core express delivery services unit. Revenues from the segment increased 29.2% year over year in the first nine months of 2021. Upbeat parcel volumes are driving this key segment’s performance. Parcel volumes are expected to expand 30.6-33.5% year over year in 2021. The company’s measures to reward its shareholders are encouraging as well. ZTO Express' sound financial position is an added positive. However, high operating expenses are hurting the bottom line. Costs are likely to be steep going forward as well due to elevated selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. The contraction in the gross margin, mainly induced by the decline in average selling prices as a result of intense competition, is also a concern. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZTO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.62.

Shares of ZTO opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.13. ZTO Express has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $38.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.32.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 14.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

