ZKSwap Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $37.12 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00054336 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00064843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.98 or 0.07010377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,431.83 or 0.99223931 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00060378 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.