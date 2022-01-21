ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ZIOP. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.71. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $5.95.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 20,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $25,567.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 64.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the period. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

