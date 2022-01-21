Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1,691.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,475 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $12,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after acquiring an additional 35,225 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 165,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,638,000 after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $123.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.60 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.31.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.45.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

