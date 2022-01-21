Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 71.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet makes up 2.5% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,286. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.60 and a 1 year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.45.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

See Also: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.