Zilliqa Price Tops $0.0578 (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $710.11 million and $47.14 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0578 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.47 or 0.00328481 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007900 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001122 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $523.29 or 0.01278248 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,584,203,077 coins and its circulating supply is 12,292,735,924 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

