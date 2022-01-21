Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Stock Price Up 4%

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) shares rose 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 1,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 164,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

ZVIA has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZVIA. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth approximately $4,947,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth approximately $4,996,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth approximately $21,149,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

