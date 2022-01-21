Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) to “Buy”

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vintage Wine Estates Inc. is a wine producer with direct-to-customer platform principally in the U.S. Vintage Wine Estates Inc., formerly known as BESPOKE CAP ACQ, is based in SANTA ROSA, Calif. “

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VWE. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. dropped their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 13.92.

Shares of VWE opened at 9.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is 10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Vintage Wine Estates has a twelve month low of 8.88 and a twelve month high of 13.48.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.09. The company had revenue of 55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 66.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vintage Wine Estates news, CEO Patrick A. Roney purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 11.03 per share, for a total transaction of 1,103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 10.45 per share, for a total transaction of 52,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,372,050. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter valued at $167,499,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter valued at $14,632,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter valued at $9,833,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter valued at $8,950,000. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter valued at $7,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vintage Wine Estates (VWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.