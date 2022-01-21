Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) to “Strong-Buy”

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mandiant Inc. is a cyber defense and response company. Mandiant Inc., formerly known as FireEye Inc., is based in MILPITAS, Calif. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mandiant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ MNDT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,885,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,775. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97. Mandiant has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $121.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.78 million. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. Mandiant’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mandiant will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $722,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Watters acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the third quarter worth $17,713,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth $6,733,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth $1,812,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the third quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, Guardian Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth $406,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

