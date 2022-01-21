Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) to Hold

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

HGV has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE:HGV opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.12 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth $1,441,172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after buying an additional 119,758 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,487,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 164,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Recommended Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.