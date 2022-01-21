Zacks: Brokerages Expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Post Earnings of $5.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to report $5.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.14 and the lowest is $5.83. Northrop Grumman reported earnings of $6.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year earnings of $25.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.45 to $25.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $24.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.05 to $25.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on NOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.75.

NYSE NOC opened at $397.41 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $408.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $376.24 and a 200 day moving average of $370.06. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

