Zacks: Brokerages Expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.29. Americold Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -293.32%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 132,558 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 226,443 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 77.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

