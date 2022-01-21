Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to Announce $6.49 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will post $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.67 and the highest is $7.08. Jones Lang LaSalle reported earnings of $5.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year earnings of $17.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $17.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $18.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.50 to $18.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $244.51 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $145.09 and a 12 month high of $275.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.34 and a 200-day moving average of $245.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,688,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,034,000 after acquiring an additional 481,821 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,793,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,603,000 after acquiring an additional 314,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 48.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,540,000 after purchasing an additional 251,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.