Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Paper (NYSE:IP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Brokerages expect that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will report sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.10 billion. International Paper posted sales of $5.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $21.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.61 billion to $21.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $20.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.57 billion to $20.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

Shares of IP stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 211.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in International Paper by 107.6% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

