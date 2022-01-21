Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to Announce $3.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will report $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.94. International Business Machines reported earnings per share of $2.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year earnings of $9.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.62 to $10.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $12.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

NYSE IBM opened at $130.82 on Tuesday. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.62. The stock has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Business Machines (IBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.