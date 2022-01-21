Zacks: Analysts Expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.19 Million

Equities analysts expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to post sales of $25.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.18 million and the highest is $26.30 million. ReneSola posted sales of $16.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year sales of $82.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.02 million to $83.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $120.13 million, with estimates ranging from $102.50 million to $151.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SOL. Roth Capital raised ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

NYSE:SOL traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,216. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The firm has a market cap of $398.96 million, a PE ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04.

ReneSola declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ReneSola by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in ReneSola by 521.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ReneSola by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in ReneSola during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ReneSola during the second quarter worth about $106,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

