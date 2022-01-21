Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will report sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.65 billion and the lowest is $2.59 billion. Taylor Morrison Home posted sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $7.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $7.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

TMHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $263,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 9,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $296,328.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,755 shares of company stock worth $7,682,975. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $924,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,248,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.75. 6,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,356. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average is $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

