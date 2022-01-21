Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Saratoga Investment posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 68.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE SAR traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.03. 173,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,681. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

