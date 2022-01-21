Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Will Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. MicroStrategy reported earnings per share of $2.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $7.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $7.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSTR shares. upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $595.00.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total value of $6,452,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total value of $1,292,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $18,922,175. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $633,429,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MicroStrategy by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,969,000 after acquiring an additional 95,537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 646.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67,936 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,155,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,497.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,678,000 after purchasing an additional 54,322 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $457.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $601.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $647.08. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $411.58 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

