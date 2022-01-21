Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) is Bridgefront Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Bridgefront Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,698 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Wynn Resorts comprises approximately 0.9% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on WYNN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.71.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,034,609 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.39. The stock had a trading volume of 56,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $76.03 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.78.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $994.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.