W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to announce $147.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.90 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $94.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $528.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $499.28 million to $558.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $642.50 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $691.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover W&T Offshore.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,290,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,695,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 198,492 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,389,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 587,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,891,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 190,469 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after buying an additional 1,450,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.14. 95,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,592. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.93.

W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

