Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Achieves Market Cap of $620,075.80 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $322.79 or 0.00834724 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $620,075.80 and approximately $11,912.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00056817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00063169 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,790.34 or 0.07215777 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,680.83 or 1.00027956 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00063479 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.