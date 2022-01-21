WPP (NYSE:WPP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of WPP from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of WPP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

WPP stock opened at $80.85 on Thursday. WPP has a one year low of $51.86 and a one year high of $82.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in WPP by 13.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP by 18.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,379,000 after acquiring an additional 73,494 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

