WPP (NYSE:WPP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of WPP from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of WPP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.
WPP stock opened at $80.85 on Thursday. WPP has a one year low of $51.86 and a one year high of $82.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.23.
WPP Company Profile
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
