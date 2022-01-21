World Asset Management Inc Sells 95 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $132.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.23 and a 12-month high of $143.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.81.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $4,933,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

