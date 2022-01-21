World Asset Management Inc Sells 32 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chemed were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Chemed by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total transaction of $151,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total transaction of $978,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,045. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHE opened at $471.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.58.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.