World Asset Management Inc Sells 150 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FMC were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth $319,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 27.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,737,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of FMC by 8.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 461,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $109.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.70. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

FMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

