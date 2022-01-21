World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Olin were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Olin by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after buying an additional 930,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $674,357,000 after acquiring an additional 761,096 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,392,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Olin by 1,073.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 640,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 585,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Olin by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,092,000 after purchasing an additional 527,102 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $50.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.39. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $5,531,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

