World Asset Management Inc Has $268,000 Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in Unity Software by 208.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,282 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 227.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth $2,967,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U opened at $113.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.24 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.85. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $286.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.14 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total transaction of $107,675,223.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $5,999,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,798,010 shares of company stock worth $310,776,177 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.83.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

