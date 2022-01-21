World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lyft were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Lyft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 165,441 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,206,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 61,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 8.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 91,435 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.97. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.92.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 4,283 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $197,403.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,411 shares of company stock worth $1,307,732 in the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.