WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

WNS (NYSE:WNS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WNS stock opened at $85.91 on Friday. WNS has a 52-week low of $67.18 and a 52-week high of $91.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.35.

WNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WNS stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

