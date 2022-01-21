Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Raised to $122.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.53% from the company’s previous close.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.56.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.76. 2,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,493. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $104.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,615,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,317,000 after acquiring an additional 75,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,289,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,080,000 after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,135,000 after acquiring an additional 214,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,928,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after acquiring an additional 54,799 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.