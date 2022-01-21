WINk Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One WINk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the US dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006185 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000100 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00017835 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

