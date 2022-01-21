William Penn Bancorp Declares Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:WMPN)

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) announced a dividend on Friday, January 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

William Penn Bancorp stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.12 million and a PE ratio of 24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. William Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Get William Penn Bancorp alerts:

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 million. William Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 15.36%.

In other William Penn Bancorp news, Director Vincent Peter Sarubbi bought 5,257 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $63,557.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeannine Cimino bought 5,000 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.37 per share, for a total transaction of $61,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,875 shares of company stock worth $180,944. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in William Penn Bancorp stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of William Penn Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on William Penn Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

William Penn Bancorp Company Profile

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.