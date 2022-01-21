William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $36.43 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $38.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.13%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

