Whitbread (LON:WTB) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,770 ($51.44) price target on the stock.
WTB has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,700 ($50.48) to GBX 3,800 ($51.85) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($51.85) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($49.12) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($49.12) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($54.58) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,774.44 ($51.50).
LON:WTB opened at GBX 3,124 ($42.63) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.31 billion and a PE ratio of -22.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,996.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,123.06. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 2,672.02 ($36.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,709 ($50.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98.
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
