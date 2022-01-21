Whitbread (LON:WTB) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,770 ($51.44) price target on the stock.

WTB has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,700 ($50.48) to GBX 3,800 ($51.85) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($51.85) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($49.12) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($49.12) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($54.58) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,774.44 ($51.50).

LON:WTB opened at GBX 3,124 ($42.63) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.31 billion and a PE ratio of -22.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,996.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,123.06. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 2,672.02 ($36.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,709 ($50.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98.

In other Whitbread news, insider Alison Brittain sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,012 ($41.10), for a total value of £183,250.08 ($250,034.22).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

