Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Lowered to Neutral at Pi Financial

Pi Financial lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on WDO. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.75.
Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$12.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$7.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.52.
In related news, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total value of C$169,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$130,758.60. Also, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$219,612.60.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
