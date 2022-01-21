Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Lowered to Neutral at Pi Financial

Pi Financial lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WDO. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.75.

Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$12.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$7.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.52.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$67.55 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.0860903 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total value of C$169,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$130,758.60. Also, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$219,612.60.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

