Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy”

Mizuho upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $94.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $68.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.47.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $85.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Welltower has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Welltower by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $2,183,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Welltower by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 70,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

