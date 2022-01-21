WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.66. 11,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,090. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.00. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $99.86. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.